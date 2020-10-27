At Least 2 Killed in Tenn. School Bus Crash

(Newser)
–
A school bus carrying children crashed Tuesday in Tennessee, killing at least two people and injuring others, officials said. The crash involved a utility service vehicle and happened on state Highway 58 in Meigs County in eastern Tennessee, said Lt. Bill Miller of the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn sent a statement offering condolences "for those lives that were lost" but did not give specifics, the AP reports. Some people involved in the crash were taken to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for treatment, said spokeswoman Allyson Cole. She did not say how many people were being treated. Authorities have not said whether the two people killed were adults or children. (Read more Tennessee stories.)