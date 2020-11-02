3 Teens Shot in Dispute Over Trump Signs

(Newser) – Police in Topeka, Kansas say three teenagers were shot Saturday in a dispute over Trump campaign signs allegedly stolen from a man's yard—but no arrests have been made yet. Police say the teens were shot after being confronted by the man, who believed they had stolen his signs in the past, the Topeka Capital-Journal reports. Topeka police Lt. Joe Perry says one teen was taken to a hospital by ambulance with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds and two others arrived at hospitals in private vehicles. A police report gives the victims' ages as 15, 16, and 17. Two other teens involved in the incident were not injured.

"We ask for the community’s patience as investigators diligently work to determine the facts surrounding this case. No arrests have been made as of this writing," police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said in a statement Monday, per WIBW. "Arrests may be forthcoming pending the outcome of the investigation." A separate police report connected to the same incident states that Robert Lee Sinner, 39, and Justin Paul Sinner, 34, were victims of "aggravated assault committed by a stranger using a motor vehicle" Saturday night, but they were not injured. Spiker said it is standard practice to file separate reports when "conflicting allegations are provided by involved parties." (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

