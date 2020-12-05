Army Suspects Foul Play in Fort Bragg Killings

(Newser) – The Army suspects that a drug deal gone wrong led to the killings earlier this week of a master sergeant and an Army veteran, an official tells CBS News. The bodies of Master Sgt. William J. Lavigne II, 37, and Timothy Dumas, 44, were found Wednesday in a training area at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, per the AP. Both men had been under investigation for allegedly using and selling drugs. Weapons were not found at the scene, but investigators did find shell casings. "The loss of a soldier is always tragic," said Lt. Col. Justin Duvall, Lavigne’s company commander, per the Army Times. "Master Sgt. Lavigne dedicated himself to the Army for 19 years and deployed multiple times in the defense of our nation. Our condolences go out to his family during this difficult time."

Lavigne, who enlisted in the Army in 2001, deployed several times to Afghanistan and Iraq, earning two Bronze Stars, according to the Times. He was assigned to the US Army Special Operations Command's Headquarters and Headquarters Company, per Stars and Stripes. In 2018, he was investigated in the shooting death of a National Guard member, the paper reports. The incident was found to be a justifiable homicide. Dumas served as a property accounting technician from 1996 to 2016 and deployed to Afghanistan four times, earning a Bronze Star. The investigation into the deaths of Lavigne and Dumas is ongoing. In a related story, Fox News reports that Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez, a Fort Bragg soldier who vanished in May and was found this summer, had been decapitated. (Read more US Army stories.)

