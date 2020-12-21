Millions Fly in US Despite COVID Warnings

(Newser) – In the days around Thanksgiving, millions of Americans flew despite warnings that a surge in COVID cases could follow. Now, with cases surging around the country, millions are again disregarding the warnings, the New York Times reports. The TSA says 1,066,747 traveled through its checkpoints on Friday, followed by 1,073,563 on Saturday and 1,046,619 on Sunday. With a total of around 3.2 million travelers, that makes it the busiest travel weekend so far in the pandemic; it's also the first time there were more than 1 million fliers on three consecutive days during the pandemic, reports the Washington Post.

The CDC has repeated its warning on travel over the holidays. "Travel can increase your chance of spreading and getting COVID-19. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19," guidance issued Dec 2 states. You "may feel well and not have any symptoms, but you can still spread COVID-19 to family, friends, and community after travel," says the CDC, which advises those who decide to travel to consider getting tested before and after the trip. The CDC also advises travelers to check local restrictions, get flu shots, and wear masks consistently. The TSA said Saturday that passengers are allowed to bring up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer through checkpoints. (Read more Christmas travel stories.)

