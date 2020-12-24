Rush Limbaugh: I Wasn't Supposed to Be Alive Today

(Newser) – Rush Limbaugh thanked his listeners in an emotional, year-end broadcast Thursday, shadowed by the likelihood that he won't be around to deliver the same message next year. "I wasn't expected to make it to October, and then to November, and then to December," said the 69-year-old host, who has terminal lung cancer, per USA Today. "And yet, here I am. ... Got some problems, but I'm feeling pretty good today." Limbaugh's year included not only his cancer diagnosis in January but President Trump presenting him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom the following month. "I don't know too many people who enjoyed 2020—probably some sickos out there who have—but 2021 has to be better," he said, per CNN. "I wasn't expected to be alive today." (Read more Rush Limbaugh stories.)