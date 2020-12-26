6 Hero Cops Evacuated Nashville Street Before Blast

(Newser) – Six Nashville police officers are being hailed as heroes after working quickly to clear the area around an RV that was rigged to explode. The Metro Nashville PD officers arrived at the scene in the city's downtown early Christmas morning in response to a shots fired call. Per the Tennessean, the officers encountered the RV, which was broadcasting an announcement that it was set to explode in 15 minutes. Despite the danger, officers quickly ran door to door to evacuate nearby apartments after calling in the bomb squad. True to the recorded warning, the RV blew up at 6:30am, smashing windows and leaving a massive perimeter of debris in the heart of the city's tourist district. Though three non-life-threatening injuries were reported, no fatalities were initially reported.

