Investigators Search Home Near Nashville

(Newser) – Federal investigators have identified a person of interest in connection with the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas Day and were searching a home associated with that person, law enforcement officials said Saturday. Investigators from multiple federal and local law enforcement agencies were at a home Saturday afternoon in Antioch, in suburban Nashville, after receiving information relevant to the investigation, said FBI Special Agent Jason Pack. Another law enforcement official said investigators regard a person associated with the property as a person of interest in the bombing, the AP reports. Earlier Saturday, investigators said at a news conference they are looking at a number of individuals who may be connected to the bombing.

Also on Saturday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said in a report that tissue samples found at the scene were determined to be human remains. Mayor John Cooper has enforced a curfew in the downtown area until Sunday via executive order to limit public access to the area. And Gov. Bill Lee asked the White House for federal assistance due to the "severity and magnitude" of the explosion’s impact. Douglas Korneski, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Memphis field office, said 250 agents, analysts and FBI staff working the case are making progress in the search for the person or people responsible for planting a bomb in a recreational vehicle that exploded along a mostly deserted street. Three people were injured. (Communications outages are affecting a wide area.)