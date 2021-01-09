Pope: 'Violence Is Always Like This, Isn't It?'

(Newser) – Pope Francis has told an Italian broadcaster that he was "astonished" by the mob attack at the US Capitol because of the democratic traditions of the US. The pope said in an interview with Mediaset that the private broadcaster is scheduled to air on Sunday that even "in the most mature reality, there is always something that doesn't work, people who take a path against the community, against democracy and against the common good." In a brief excerpt posted on Mediaset’s website on Saturday, the AP reports, Francis said, "Thank God this exploded" into the open "so it can be seen, so it can be remedied."

story continues below

Of Wednesday's violence, the pope said, "This must be condemned, this movement, regardless of the people" involved. Supporters seething over Trump's election loss stormed the Capitol as Congress was finalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory, believing Trump's false claims of a rigged election. Five people died, including a police officer. "Violence is always like this, isn't it?" the pontiff said. "No population can boast of not having one day a case of violence. It happens in history. But we must understand well, so as not to repeat it, learn from history, learn that groups ... that are not well integrated into society, sooner or later will have these eruptions of violence." (Leaders of nations around the world expressed their shock at the violence.)