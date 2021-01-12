Giuliani Could Be Expelled From NY Bar Association

(Newser) – Rudy Giuliani is facing possible expulsion from the New York State Bar Association over incendiary remarks he made to President Trump's supporters before they violently stormed the US Capitol last week. The organization said Monday that it has opened an inquiry into whether Giuliani should remain a member. Its bylaws state that "no person who advocates the overthrow of the government of the United States" shall remain a member, the AP reports. Removal from the bar association, a voluntary membership organization dating to 1876, is not the same as being disbarred and banned from practicing law. That can only be done by the courts. The bar association said Giuliani will be afforded due process and be given a chance to explain and defend his words and actions.

The bar association said it has received hundreds of complaints about the former New York City mayor's work to perpetuate Trump’s baseless voter fraud claims, which culminated in fiery remarks last Wednesday in Washington as Congress met to certify Biden's Electoral College win. "If we’re wrong, we will be made fools of, but if we’re right, a lot of them will go to jail," Giuliani told the crowd. "Let’s have trial by combat." The bar association said in a statement that Giuliani’s words "quite clearly were intended to encourage Trump supporters unhappy with the election’s outcome to take matters into their own hands." The group condemned the violence at the Capitol, calling it “nothing short of an attempted coup." "We cannot stand idly by and allow those intent on rending the fabric of our democracy to go unchecked," the organization said.