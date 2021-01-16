Woman Charged With Taking Item From Pelosi's Office

(Newser) – A Missouri woman has been charged with taking a splintered nameplate belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol. Emily Hernandez, of Sullivan, was charged Friday with five counts, including disorderly conduct that impedes the conduct of government business and the stealing or disposing of government property. She had not been arrested as of early Saturday afternoon, according to court documents. Her home phone number rang unanswered, the AP reports. The FBI received online tips from at least three people saying Hernandez was the person seen in TV news footage holding up a broken engraved piece of wood bearing the words "House" and "Nancy" during the storming of the Capitol by supporters of President Trump, an agent wrote in an affidavit. (Read more Capitol attack stories.)