(Newser) – It may seem too early to start thinking about Valentine's Day, but if you're considering a divorce and looking to save some cash, this might be just the time. CNN reports on a decidedly unromantic offering in honor of the upcoming Feb. 14: a free divorce, courtesy of the Powers Law firm in Crossville, Tenn. The "winner" of its giveaway will receive gratis legal services—even the court filing fees will be taken care of—for the marriage they're hoping to terminate. The only thing that won't be paid for is a class that parents of minors must take when they're ending things. "Valentine's Day, to some, is a reminder that they are trapped in a marriage that they cannot afford to get out of, or for some other reason," the law firm notes, per WATE.

A paralegal at the firm, who says the costs of a divorce can start at more than $1,000, tells CNN that, due to current world events—i.e., the pandemic, lockdowns, a contentious election season—"some people may have reached their breaking point and ... need a way out, so we are offering them an opportunity to move on with their lives." Only Tennessee residents are eligible, and both parties must agree to the divorce and not have a lot of child custody issues to hash out, if any. Interested couples can apply through the end of the day on Feb. 15 with their story on why they want to end their union; the victor will be announced on Feb. 19. More info can be seen here. (Read more strange stuff stories.)