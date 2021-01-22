Tom Brokaw Retires From NBC

(Newser) – NBC News veteran Tom Brokaw announced Friday that he is retiring from the network after 55 years. The author of The Greatest Generation was NBC's lead anchor at Nightly News and for big events for more than 20 years before giving way to Brian Williams in 2004. The 80-year-old newsman did documentaries and made other appearances for the networks after that, the AP reports, but he has fought cancer, and his television appearances have been more sporadic lately. He said he will continue to be active in print journalism, writing books, and articles. Brokaw began at NBC in its Los Angeles bureau in the 1960s, where he covered Ronald Reagan's first run for office and the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. He was a White House correspondent during Richard Nixon's presidency, and began co-hosting the Today show in 1976. Brokaw is the only NBC journalist to host Today, Nightly News, and Meet the Press, per CNN.

For two decades, Brokaw, ABC's Peter Jennings and CBS' Dan Rather were the nation's most visible broadcasters, anchoring major stories like the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Linda Vester, a former NBC reporter, accused Brokaw in 2018 of sexually harassment in the 1990s, saying he had "groped and assaulted" her. Brokaw denied the accusations, and Andrea Mitchell, Rachel Maddow, and other women who worked for NBC signed an open letter defending him. In a commentary on MSNBC as 2020 ended, Brokaw said: "For me, it's been an amazing journey—57 years as a reporter. As a young reporter in Omaha, I broke into local programming with a bulletin. President Kennedy had been assassinated. And for the next 57 years, I covered the seismic events that roiled our world, but none were as catastrophic as this pandemic. This is America's greatest test since the Civil War. We still have miles to go, and no assurances of just how it will all turn out." (When Brokaw's phone alarm went off on the air, he handled it.)