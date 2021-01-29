CEO, Wife's Vaccine Scheme Could Get Them Jail Time

(Newser) – Their name is mud after cutting way ahead in the coronavirus vaccine line. And that may not be the worst of it for Canadian couple Rodney and Ekaterina Baker. It was revealed this week that the two chartered a plane, flew to a remote part of the Yukon that's home to 125 largely indigenous residents, and pretended to be newly hired area motel workers in order to qualify for the vaccine. In truth they are a casino CEO and actress, or were; Baker resigned from his post on Sunday. The Guardian reports they were hit with an $1,800 fine for breaking Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act, but now they have been served with a notice to appear in court. As CNN points out, the charges are unrelated to the vaccinations.

Rather, they are tired to the couple's travel. Officials say the Bakers flew from Vancouver to Whitehorse in the Yukon on Jan. 19. They were supposed to quarantine for two weeks but instead allegedly left two days later for Beaver Creek, where they were vaccinated. Locals became suspicious when the couple asked for a ride to the airport. Baker and his wife are each charged with failing to self-isolate for 14 days and failing to act in a manner consistent with the declarations they made upon arrival. If convicted, they're looking at up to six months in jail. They have a May 4 court date, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police are also taking a look at the case. Yukon community services minister John Streicker says that, to his knowledge, the couple have yet to apologize to the members of the White River First Nation who live in the area where they were vaccinated. (Read more coronavirus vaccine stories.)