Capitol Police's Fence Idea Meets With Pushback

(Newser) – The acting chief of the US Capitol Police would like to see permanent fencing installed around the Capitol in the wake of the Jan. 6 storming of the building—and she's not the first to make that suggestion. In a Thursday statement, Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said a 2006 security assessment recommended the same thing. "In light of recent events, I can unequivocally say that vast improvements to the physical security infrastructure must be made," said Pittman. NBC News reports the move would be a "striking shift from the accessibility many Americans have enjoyed over the years visiting the grounds of 'The People's House,'" from its lawn to its steps.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser was unequivocal in her response, tweeting in part, "We will not accept extra troops or permanent fencing as a long-term fixture in DC. When the time is right, the fencing around the White House and US Capitol, just like the plywood we've seen on our businesses for too long, will be taken down." CNN quotes pushback from both sides of the aisle, with Democratic Rep. Jake Auchincloss tweeting that it would be a "mistake to turn the home of our democracy into a fortress." GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik argued "there has been no threat briefing given to Members of Congress to justify this proposal." DCist notes a 7-foot fence was put up in the wake of the riot and will remain up for at least 30 days. (Read more U.S. Capitol stories.)