The Biden White House Gets a Crib

Dr. Biden said the white corsage she wore during inauguration celebrations was a surprise gift from her husband. "I love gardenias and so Joe would buy me a wrist corsage of gardenias" as a Valentine's Day tradition, she said. The president said it's important to show a person how much they're loved "no matter how much time has gone by." Dr. Biden's teaching career: "That's my passion," said the Northern Virginia Community College professor, who is currently teaching English classes over Zoom. "It's important that she has the things that she cares a great deal about, her independence," said her husband. "And yet we share each other's dreams."

