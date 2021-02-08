(Newser) – Staying healthy is a priority for many people, and where you live makes a difference. WalletHub has done the work to help you figure out which places might help you reach your wellness goals. The site looked at 180-plus of the most populated cities across the nation, using nearly four dozen metrics in four categories: health care (everything from doctors and mental health counselors per capita to the cost of a medical or dental visit); food, which includes such factors as the share of obese residents, the share of people who aren't getting their fruits and veggies, and Google searches for "healthy eating;" fitness (ie, how much it costs to have a gym membership, as well as fitness instructors and weight loss centers per capita); and green space, which looks at access to recreational activities and how many hiking and running trails a city has, among other things. The top five cities are all out West, while the South dominates the bottom of the list:

Healthiest Cities

San Francisco (No. 1 in "Food" and "Green Space" categories) Seattle Portland, Ore. San Diego Honolulu Washington, DC Austin, Texas Irvine, Calif. Portland, Maine Denver

Lubbock, Texas Huntington, W. Va. Jackson, Miss. Fort Smith, Ark. Montgomery, Ala. Memphis, Tenn. Shreveport, La. Gulfport, Miss. Laredo, Texas Brownsville, Texas