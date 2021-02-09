Idol Premiere Features a High-Profile Audition

(Newser) – It's official: Claudia Conway will appear on the upcoming season of American Idol, a teaser for which was released Monday. The trailer features Conway, the daughter of former President Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway, introducing herself to judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, per Page Six. "I'm Claudia Conway. My parents are high-profile political figures," says the 16-year-old, who auditioned for the show in the fall.

story continues below

"You heard that right. @claudiamconwayy is looking for a golden ticket," reads a tweet from the show's official Twitter account. "Find out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol." The promo suggests Conway's father will also appear on the show's 19th season premiere, airing Sunday on ABC. It looks like her mother may appear via video link, per BuzzFeed. Claudia Conway, a social media star with 1.7 million followers on TikTok, had already teased her audition in November. Since then, she's accused her mother of physical and mental abuse and even of sharing a topless photo of her. (Read more American Idol stories.)