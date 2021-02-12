(Newser) – We're not yet sure what President Biden got Dr. Jill Biden for Feb. 14, but we know what she got for the rest of us. America woke up Friday to see what the first lady's press secretary calls "surprise Valentine messages," in the form of giant red, pink, and white hearts scattered across the White House's North Lawn. Each heart—noted by the Hill to be modeled after those tiny sweet "conversation" confections we snack on around Valentine's Day—featured an inspirational word, such as "strength," "love," "unity," "family," "kindness," and, perhaps most important this year, "healing." Dr. Biden signed that last heart on the bottom with a simple "Love, Jill." The office of the first lady—who also tweeted out a message with the same words of positivity Friday morning—said in a statement that the hearts are meant to recall "the days of sharing candy hearts between friends and family."

The statement goes on to note that Biden "is known for her sense of humor, love of surprises, and celebrating traditions, especially with her family. Valentine's Day has always been one of her favorite holidays. Sending messages of healing, unity, hope, and compassion, this is her Valentine to the country." Reporters shadowed her and the president (and their dogs Major and Champ) as they strolled among the hearts, the commander in chief in casual Friday jeans and holding a beverage, with one reporter calling out: "What inspired you to do this?" Dr. Biden replied, "I just wanted some ... joy. ... With the pandemic, just everybody's feeling a little down. So, it's just a little joy. A little hope. That's all." A reporter also tried to pressure President Biden into revealing what he got for his wife for the holiday, only to be met with: "It's not Valentine's Day, I'm not telling you." (Read more Valentine's Day stories.)