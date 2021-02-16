(Newser)
–
Schooling has been upended during the coronavirus pandemic, but education remains paramount for future opportunities, so WalletHub took a look to see which states offer the best chance at becoming an egghead. The site examined all 50 states across 18 metrics in two main categories: educational attainment, which includes the share of adults who've attained high school diplomas or college degrees; and quality of education and attainment gap, which factors in everything from blue-ribbon schools per capita and the average quality of each state's universities, to high school graduation rates. Read on for the top and bottom 10 states:
Most Educated
- Massachusetts
- Maryland
- Connecticut
- Vermont
- Colorado
- Virginia
- New Jersey
- New Hampshire
- Minnesota
- Washington
Least Educated
- New Mexico
- South Carolina
- Nevada
- Oklahoma
- Kentucky
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- West Virginia
See how your state ranks
. (Here
, the states with the best school systems.)