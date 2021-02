(Newser) – Schooling has been upended during the coronavirus pandemic, but education remains paramount for future opportunities, so WalletHub took a look to see which states offer the best chance at becoming an egghead. The site examined all 50 states across 18 metrics in two main categories: educational attainment, which includes the share of adults who've attained high school diplomas or college degrees; and quality of education and attainment gap, which factors in everything from blue-ribbon schools per capita and the average quality of each state's universities, to high school graduation rates. Read on for the top and bottom 10 states:

Most Educated

Massachusetts Maryland Connecticut Vermont Colorado Virginia New Jersey New Hampshire Minnesota Washington

Least Educated



New Mexico South Carolina Nevada Oklahoma Kentucky Alabama Arkansas Louisiana Mississippi West Virginia

