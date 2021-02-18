Trump Gives First Post-Presidency Interview

(Newser) – Donald Trump has given his first interview since leaving office—and although he called Fox News to discuss Rush Limbaugh's death Wednesday, it didn't take him long to return to his discredited allegations of election fraud. The former president, who called Outnumbered within an hour of Limbaugh's death, praised the conservative radio host as a legend and said Limbaugh thought he had won the election. "Well, Rush thought we won. And so do I, by the way. I think we won substantially," Trump said, per the AP. Trump said the US was like a "third world country on election night" and Limbaugh was "furious" about it, reports the Herald Sun.

Trump, who awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his State of the Union address last year, praised the host for his support and said listening to his show "was like a religious experience for a lot of people." Trump did not discuss the Capitol riot that he was accused of inciting with his election fraud claims, though he noted that we don't "have the same support at certain levels of the Republican system" —an apparent reference to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has called Trump's fraud claims an "unhinged falsehood." Fox says Trump will appear on Sean Hannity's show Wednesday night to discuss Limbaugh's "life and legacy," the Hill reports. Trump is also expected to appear on conservative networks Newsmax and OAN.