High Profile Trump Allies Eyed in Capitol Riot Probe

(Newser) – The Justice Department is reportedly investigating possible connections between some high profile Donald Trump allies and right-wing rioters who stormed the Capitol Jan. 6. Per the New York Times, investigators want to know whether longtime Trump associate Roger Stone, who the former president pardoned in December, "knew about or took part in" plans to disrupt Congress's certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory. The Times also reports that six men identified as members of the far-right Oath Keepers were seen guarding Stone and later seen inside the Capitol. Two of those men have been charged by prosecutors for their roles in the attack. Stone has previously denied involvement in the attack.

Per the Washington Post, officials are also eyeing media personality and right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for any potential role in the riot. The day before the event, Jones told a crowd in Washington "we’re under attack, and we need to understand this is 21st-century warfare and get on a war-footing," per Frontline. Before demonstrations took a violent turn the following day, Jones told gatherers "We are peaceful..." and urged them not to confront police. A source with law enforcement told NBC News that charges against Stone or Jones are unlikely and that the investigations are part of an effort to gain an understanding of how the riot was ultimately incited. (Read more Capitol riot stories.)