(Newser) – It was the strong draft in her bathroom that first caught her attention, with a frigid breeze strong enough to blow her hair. That's how Samantha Hartsoe, a resident of NYC's Roosevelt Island, begins her story in a creepy TikTok tale that's got the internet buzzing. The Guardian reports Hartsoe's "adventure" began earlier this month, when she noticed the draft and finally pinpointed that the cool air was streaming out from behind her bathroom mirror. As seen in this video that compiles her TikTok clips, Hartsoe removes the mirror to show viewers what she found behind there—a gaping square hole in the sheetrock, leading to ... something. "Curiosity killed the cat, curiosity is going to kill me," Hartsoe tells NBC New York. "I can't not know what's on the other side of my bathroom."

story continues below

And so, with a face mask on and a hammer in hand, as well as her roommate John carefully monitoring the situation the whole time, Hartsdoe does what pretty much no one else would want to do—she crams herself inside the hole to see what's there. "You're on the other side of the dimension!" John exclaims once she makes her way in. What she found was astonishing: a mostly empty three-bedroom apartment, complete with exposed pipes, torn floors, full garbage bags, and one mysterious empty water bottle. "What's wrong with me?" she whispers in the video as she makes her way through the apartment. Thankfully, Hartsoe didn't encounter any people in the behind-the-mirror residence, and she's since contacted her building managers, who plan to investigate. "Everybody in New York has such small apartments, Hartsoe tells NBC, adding somewhat jokingly: "Everyone's hoping for more space." (Read more strange stuff stories.)