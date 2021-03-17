(Newser) – Demi Lovato has been candid in recent years about her mental health struggles and substance abuse problems, and now she's opening up about another personal trauma. Per the Guardian, the 28-year-old singer reveals in her YouTube docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil that when she was a 15-year-old working for the Disney Channel, she was raped by someone she knew, and that her attacker never saw any repercussions from it. "I lost my virginity in a rape," she says in the four-part program, the first two episodes of which drop Tuesday. And she had "a really hard time coming to terms with the fact that it was a rape when it happened." That's because she says it was initially a consensual experience that went bad after she told the offender she didn't want to go too far and "they did it anyways." "I internalized it and I told myself it was my fault, because I still went in the room with him, I still hooked up with him," she says, adding she "had to see this person all the time" afterward. More:

