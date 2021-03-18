Outcry Over Tweets Ends Hiring at Teen Vogue

(Newser) – After a backlash from readers, employees, and advertisers, Alexi McCammond and Teen Vogue have given up on the idea of her becoming the magazine's next editor. The outcry followed the surfacing of tweets about Asian and gay people she'd written as a college student in 2011, including one calling someone a "stupid Asian." McCammond, 27, apologized, but the issue didn't fade away, with a couple of companies stopping their advertising and staff members publicly objecting to management, the New York Times reports. "After speaking with Alexi this morning, we agreed that it was best to part ways, so as to not overshadow the important work happening at Teen Vogue," said Stan Duncan, personnel boss at Condé Nast. In her statement Thursday, McCammond, who is Black, again said she never should have written the slurs, per the Washington Post.

"My past tweets have overshadowed the work I've done to highlight the people and issues that I care about—issues that Teen Vogue has worked tirelessly to share with the world—and so Condé Nast and I have decided to part ways," she said. Duncan said the company had gone ahead with the hiring because McCammond had been open and apologetic about the tweets. But this week, concern rose even further about violence toward people of Asian descent after a mass shooting in Atlanta. "It's fair to say that Alexi McCammond’s appointment with Teen Vogue brought many difficult and important conversations to the forefront over the last few weeks," Duncan wrote to the staff Thursday. McCammond, a political reporter for Axios for four years, said she wants to remain in journalism. (Read more Teen Vogue stories.)