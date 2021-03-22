(Newser) – Hyun Jung Grant, 51, was one of the eight victims in last Tuesday's spa shootings in the Atlanta area. She left behind two sons, 19-year-old Eric Park and 23-year-old Randy Park, and the latter spoke to NBC News last week about the tough life she led and how hard she worked to provide for them. "She spent her whole life just existing for my brother and I," he said, adding that his mother often stayed at Gold Spa overnight instead of making the 30-mile drive to their home in Duluth. "She would only be home a certain amount of days every few weeks." Park says he and his brother grew up in Seattle with other family until their mom moved the three of them to Atlanta about 13 years ago. Now, a GoFundMe for the brothers has raised nearly $2.8 million as of Monday after Park penned a poignant message on the hurdles he and his brother face without their mom, per CNN.

"I have no time to grieve for long," he writes on the fundraising page, explaining that he needs to plan his mother's funeral and burial but hasn't been able to retrieve her body due to legal issues. He also notes he was told he and Eric should vacate their current home by the end of the month, meaning he has to figure out a new living situation for them, though he hopes to work something out so they can stay for at least one more month. The rest of their family is in South Korea, he adds. Park says a fond memory of his mom from about 10 days ago will stick with him, telling NBC that the two of them laughed and danced to the Tiesto song "The Business." "She was a big kid," he said, revealing that Grant loved disco and Korean horror movies and dramas. What Park would like his mom to know now: "You did a good job. You've done enough and [can] finally get some sleep and rest."