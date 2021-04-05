Here Are Your Screen Actors Guild Award Winners

(Newser) – The starry cast of Aaron Sorkin’s 1960s courtroom drama The Trial of the Chicago 7 took the top prize Sunday at a virtual Screen Actors Guild Awards where actors of color, for the first time, swept the individual film awards. The 27th SAG Awards, presented by the Hollywood actors’ guild SAG-Aftra, were a muted affair—and not just because the red carpet-less ceremony was condensed to a pre-recorded, Zoom-heavy, one-hour broadcast on TBS and TNT. The perceived Academy Awards frontrunner—Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland—wasn’t nominated for best ensemble, making this year’s postponed SAG Awards less of an Oscar preview than it is most years, the AP reports. Still, the win for Netflix's The Trial of the Chicago 7 marked the first time a film from any streaming service won the guild’s ensemble award.

story continues below

The Academy Awards frontrunner, Nomadland, missed out on a best-ensemble nomination possibly because its cast is composed of largely non-professional actors. Zhao's film previously won at the highly predictive Producers Guild Awards, as well as at the Golden Globes. The Trial of the Chicago 7, up for best picture at the Oscars and four other awards, could pose a challenge to the frontrunner. In television categories, the ensembles of Schitt’s Creek (for comedy series) and The Crown (for drama series) added to their string of awards. The rest of the winners: