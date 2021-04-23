2am Intruders at Denny's Do Just What You'd Expect

(Newser) – Police in Evansville, Ind., are looking to identify two intruders who ventured into a closed Denny's at 2am Wednesday—just to make eggs. The pair "went into the kitchen and prepared some eggs" around 2am, leaving just a few minutes later, then returned around 3am and "made some more eggs," according to a police report obtained by the Smoking Gun. At that point, a Denny's employee arrived, "confronted them, and told them to leave," according to the report.

There was no alarm or other sign of a break-in as the door to the restaurant "seemed to be open both times" the intruders entered, the report notes. The Denny's had officially closed at 11pm. The intruders, who were captured by surveillance cameras and seen leaving the scene in a vehicle, could face misdemeanor theft and criminal trespass charges if identified. The report notes the total estimated loss in the theft was $1. No word on how many eggs were cracked. (Read more weird crimes stories.)