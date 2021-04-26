Gronkowski Makes Record-Breaking 600-Foot Catch

(Newser) – Another record broken by Gronk: Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski set a world record for highest altitude catch at his alma mater over the weekend, CNN reports. Gronkowski—an honorary head coach at the University of Arizona's spring game—caught a football dropped from a helicopter at an altitude of 600 feet, around half the height of the Empire State Building. Gronkowski fumbled the first two attempts but caught the third and gave it the famous "Gronk Spike," reports NFL.com. "Every time you step on the field, you've got to raise the bar to another level, baby," Gronkowski, wearing his old No. 48 Wildcats jersey, told players. "And I just raised that bar to this level." InsideHook reports that the previous record was set when actor Tyler Toney caught a ball dropped from 563 feet at Texas Christian University in 2017. (Read more football stories.)