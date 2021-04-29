Phillies Star Hit in Face by 96.9MPH Fastball

(Newser) – Phillies star Bryce Harper said he feels fine after being hit in the face by a 96.9mph fastball Wednesday night, forcing him from Philadelphia's game against St. Louis. "Everything feels good," Harper said in a video he posted to Instagram. He said he got a CT scan and other testing and "Everything came back good." Harper was drilled in the left cheek by left-handed reliever Génesis Cabrera's first pitch in the sixth inning, the AP reports. The All-Star slugger picked himself up and walked off the field, blood dripping from a cut on the side of his nose. He appeared to have only minor swelling and bruising in the video he sent to social media. "Face is still there, so we're all good," he said.

Cabrera drilled Didi Gregorius with another fastball on his next pitch. Phillies manager Joe Girardi came out of the dugout to argue with plate umpire Chris Segal and was ejected. "I’ve been hit in the face, broke my nose. It’s scary," Girardi said. "I don’t think he did it on purpose. I’m not saying that. But for the protection of the players, he has to go." Cabrera, through translator Antonio Mujica, expressed remorse for his pitching. "I’m very sorry for Bryce Harper," Cabrera said. "I want to again to apologize to all of the action that happened, especially to Harper. I really wish him the best and I hope he has a speedy recovery. The game got away from me. I’m really sorry for everything that happened. It was not intentional." The Phillies won 5-3.