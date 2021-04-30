In Georgia, Bidens Stop By Carters'

(Newser) – In Georgia to build support for the plans he announced the night before to Congress, President Biden stopped to visit a predecessor on Thursday. Biden and his wife, Jill, visited former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, at their home in Plains, the New York Times reports. Carter, 96, who has lived longer than any other president, did not make it to Washington in January for Biden's inauguration. "This is a longstanding friendship," a White House spokeswoman said. "They said that they were going to try to see each other after inauguration." The Democrats, who chatted for about 45 minutes, have been allies since 1976, when Biden became the first senator to endorse Carter for president. Biden explained his thinking in a recent documentary. "Jimmy's not just a bright smile," Biden said. "He can win, and he can appeal to more segments of the population than any other person." Most of Plains turned out to welcome Biden's motorcade.

Biden's other appearances included a drive-in rally in Duluth to celebrate his 100th day as president. He noted Georgia's support in voting for him and flipping Senate control to Democrats. "We owe a special thanks to the people of Georgia," Biden said, per the Journal-Constitution, adding, "If you ever wonder if elections make a difference, just remember what you did here in Georgia." Protesters interrupted him briefly, calling for Biden to shut down the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and private prisons. The president joked about turning over the microphone, then said, "Give me another five days!" per the Washington Post. Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other administration officials will travel to promote the agenda he laid out Wednesday night through next week. (Walter Mondale, Carter's vice president who left his mark on the office, died last week.)