Now that he's on top, Najee Harris went back to a place that helped him when he was down. The first-round pick in the NFL draft took food on Thursday to a Bay Area homeless shelter where he and his family lived for several years when he was growing up, USA Today reports. Later in the day, Harris became a first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 24th player taken overall in the draft. The Greater Richmond Interfaith Program threw a watch party for him. "There was a time I needed a helping hand. They gave us an opportunity to get back on our feet," Harris said. "So it is my job to give back."

A running back, Harris starred at the University of Alabama. "Just to see him as a grown man with this kind of opportunity for him today and to know that he lived in this shelter," the program's director said, shows "anything is possible." Harris said the visit was emotional for him and his mother, per Sports Illustrated. Harris lived at the shelter with his parents and four siblings at a "time in my life when it was really low," he said. The visit Thursday was emotional for his mother, as well, Harris said: "We have a lot of memories here." (Read more homeless shelter stories.)