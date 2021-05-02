Romney Wins Censure Vote but Gets an Earful

(Newser) – Sen. Mitt Romney endured insults and boos from Republicans at home on Saturday, but he avoided being censured by the Utah party convention. The anger, and the censure motion, were in response to Romney twice voting to convict former President Trump in his impeachment trial, CNN reports. "You know I was not a fan of our last president's character issues," the senator told the crowd, which jeered. Romney responded, per NBC: "Oh yeah, you can boo all you like, but I've been a Republican all my life. My dad was a governor of Michigan, my dad worked for Republican candidates that he believed in. I worked for Republicans across the country, and if you don't recall, I was the Republican nominee for president in 2012." Romney was the only GOP senator to vote against Trump in both trials.

The censure motion listed conspiracy theories, some about President Biden and his family, and said Romney's consistent criticism of Trump hurt his reelection chances, as well as the campaigns of other Republicans in the November election. A state party spokeswoman said censure was rejected on a 711-798 vote. Romney has received verbal abuse from Trump supporters before, including one confrontation at an airport. Republican Sen. Susan Collins told CNN on Sunday that she was appalled by Romney's treatment at the convention. "We Republicans need to remember that we are united by fundamental principles," she said, adding, "We are not a party that is led by just one person." The convention didn't stop booing Romney, per the Salt Lake Tribune, until the chairman asked the crowd to "show respect." (Read more Mitt Romney stories.)