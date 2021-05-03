Storms, Tornadoes Roll Across South

(Newser) – Severe storms spawning multiple tornadoes moved across the South on Monday, damaging homes and uprooting trees from Mississippi to Kentucky. A tornado spotted in Atlanta forced thousands to seek shelter, and one man was killed when a falling tree brought power lines onto his vehicle. The motorist was pronounced dead after fire crews cut him from the vehicle in Douglasville, Georgia, west of Atlanta, Douglas County spokesman Rick Martin told reporters. No other details were immediately released. The weather first turned rough in Mississippi on Sunday, when just south of Yazoo City, Vickie Savell was left with only scraps of the brand-new mobile home she and her husband had moved into just eight days ago. It had been lifted off its foundation and moved about 25 feet, destroyed in the process, the AP reports. "Oh my God, my first new house in 40 years and it's gone," Savell said Monday.

story continues below

Savell had been at church, but her husband, Nathan, was driving home and hunkered down in the front of his truck. He watched his new home blow past him, he said. Photos retweeted by the National Weather Service in Memphis showed downed trees and power lines. In Mississippi, Tupelo Middle School sustained damage, as did houses and businesses. There were reports of damage to Tupelo homes on Elvis Presley Drive, just down the street from where the famed singer was born. There was no indication that the historic home, which is now a museum, sustained damage. As the system moved east, storms damaged homes in a Kentucky town early Monday, and a tornado watch for much of the day covered large parts of Alabama and Georgia. In South Carolina, at least one tornado was reported Monday afternoon in Abbeville County. More storms are in store for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia on Tuesday, forecasters said.