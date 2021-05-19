NH Man Charged After Huge Gender Reveal Blast

(Newser) – The charge of disorderly conduct can cover many things—including a gender reveal stunt that shook houses more than 20 miles away. New Hampshire man Anthony Spinelli was charged Monday in connection with the explosion last month in a quarry near the Massachusetts border, the Union-Leader reports. Nobody was injured in the blast, which involved 80 pounds of Tannerite, an explosive used for firearms targets, mixed with blue chalk. Police say Spinelli, who organized the party, was charged with disorderly conduct because he caused public alarm, reports CBS Boston. Spinelli turned himself in and cooperated with investigators, police say. Residents said they thought the blast was an earthquake, though police say it didn't cause any property damage. (Read more gender reveal party stories.)