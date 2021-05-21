City's New Oasis Puts Art in the Park

(Newser) – New York City bills its new park as an oasis, and there are many reasons for that. The spot is a redeveloped Pier 54 in the Hudson River, and 132 concrete "tulips" provide the foundation, making it appear as if the park rises from the river, WABC reports. Pedestrians can reach it on one of two bridges. The Manhattan spot, which opened Friday, provides unique views of the city and the river. The Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation put up $260 million for the park, and Barry Diller said, "All of it is an oasis of everything fun, whimsical, playful that we can conjure." The place has been in the works since 2014 but was held up by lawsuits and other disputes. Little Island includes:

