City's New Oasis Puts Art in the Park

New York City bills its new park as an oasis, and there are many reasons for that. The spot is a redeveloped Pier 54 in the Hudson River, and 132 concrete "tulips" provide the foundation, making it appear as if the park rises from the river, WABC reports. Pedestrians can reach it on one of two bridges. The Manhattan spot, which opened Friday, provides unique views of the city and the river. The Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation put up $260 million for the park, and Barry Diller said, "All of it is an oasis of everything fun, whimsical, playful that we can conjure." The place has been in the works since 2014 but was held up by lawsuits and other disputes. Little Island includes:
- 35 species of trees, 65 species of shrubs, and 290 types of grasses, vines, and perennials, per the AP.
- An emphasis on melding art and nature. Families can participate in free arts activities, per WNBC, and the park will start its independent arts programming next month. Little Island plans to host hundreds of local artists.
- An amphitheater seating 687 people for live performances of music and dance, plus other places that can host events, per the AP. Most events will be free to the public.
- Educational programs, also free, six days a week, led by teaching artists.
- A central plaza for dining and performances.
- Winding, explorable paths through the 2.4-acre grounds.
- A history, per the New York Times. Pier 54 is where the Carpathia brought the Titanic's survivors in 1912.
