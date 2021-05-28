2 Dead, 10 Missing After Boat Overturns Near Key West

(Newser)
The Coast Guard says multiple units are searching for 10 people believed to be missing in waters near Key West, Florida. Another eight people were rescued Thursday afternoon and two bodies were recovered around 16 miles south of the island, CNN reports. The Coast Guard says the cutter Resolute saw people in the water during a routine patrol. The survivors said their boat left Cuba Sunday and overturned Wednesday evening. "We will continue to search through the night for those reported missing, and if any mariners see or hear anything, to render assistance if possible and contact the Coast Guard," said Senior Chief Seth Haynes, per NBC.