 
X

2 Dead, 10 Missing After Boat Overturns Near Key West

Survivors say they left Cuba Sunday
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted May 28, 2021 3:06 AM CDT

(Newser) – The Coast Guard says multiple units are searching for 10 people believed to be missing in waters near Key West, Florida. Another eight people were rescued Thursday afternoon and two bodies were recovered around 16 miles south of the island, CNN reports. The Coast Guard says the cutter Resolute saw people in the water during a routine patrol. The survivors said their boat left Cuba Sunday and overturned Wednesday evening. "We will continue to search through the night for those reported missing, and if any mariners see or hear anything, to render assistance if possible and contact the Coast Guard," said Senior Chief Seth Haynes, per NBC. (Read more Coast Guard stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X