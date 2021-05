Stetson Takes Its Hats Off Antivax Store's Shelves

(Newser) –

There’s always someone who’s surprised that taking style tips from Nazi Germany is a bad look. A store in Nashville posted to Instagram a now-deleted photo of a smiling woman wearing a yellow Star of David patch inscribed “not vaccinated.” The photo, posted by hatWRKS, was captioned “patches are here” and promised trucker caps with a similar design were next. Hatmaker Stetson was not thrilled with having its products on the shelf of a store where a COVID vaccination is compared to the Holocaust and issued a statement saying it will stop selling its products at the store. Goorin Bros, another popular hatmaker, also released a statement from its owner and president that said “to make a mockery of the Holocaust in any form is unacceptable,” the Guardian reports.