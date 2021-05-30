Quiet Place II Opens Big, Hollywood Sighs in Relief

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows, from left, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds and Emily Blunt in a scene from "A Quiet Place Part II." (Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures via AP)

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows, from left, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds and Emily Blunt in a scene from "A Quiet Place Part II." (Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures via AP)