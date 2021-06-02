Trump's Blog Page Is No More

(Newser)
"From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," we hardly knew thee. The former president's blog ended up lasting just shy of a month. Senior aide Jason Miller confirmed to CNBC that the page has been shut down for good. "It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on," he told the site via email, though he didn't elaborate on those broader efforts and said he did not "have a precise awareness of timing." A week after the blog's launch, NBC News reported Trump's posts had garnered about 212,000 engagements—shares, comments, etc.—across Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Reddit, on par with what a single tweet would formerly garner on Twitter alone. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)