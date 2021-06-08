Teen Rear-Ends Patrol Car, Makes a New Friend

(Newser) – It was the day before a Tampa teenager's high school graduation when he rear-ended a patrol car on a Florida interstate. In a panic, the boy, named Quintin, wondered whether he'd end up in jail. But the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office sergeant who was driving reassured him that wasn't going to happen—and then accepted Quintin's invitation to attend his commencement ceremony the following day, WFLA reports. "He was real upset. I just tried to calm him down and just tell him it was really no big deal. It was an accident. These things happen all the time," she tells ABC Action News. The sheriff's office shared a photo from the big day on Facebook, noting that Quintin was not distracted or speeding at the time; traffic had simply come to an abrupt stop. No one was injured, and Quintin was not ticketed. (Read more uplifting news stories.)