Jill Biden's Jacket Sends Message of 'Love' on UK Trip

(Newser) – Jill Biden is sending a sartorial message of "love" as she accompanies her husband President Biden overseas. The first lady wore a black jacket with the word "love" outlined on the back in silver beading as she and the president met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Thursday. She wore the same jacket more than two years ago to kick off Biden’s presidential campaign. “We’re bringing love from America,” she told reporters, explaining her fashion choice. "This is a global conference and we are trying to bring unity across the globe and I think it’s needed right now, that people feel a sense of unity from all the countries and feel a sense hope after this year of the pandemic," she said, per the AP.

The first lady is accompanying her husband during the UK leg of his foreign trip, where she'll participate in spouses' activities at the Group of Seven summit, and a couple of events focused on military veterans and their families. She joined Johnson's wife, Carrie Johnson, for tea Thursday and tweeted a photo of the two and Johnson's son, Wilfred, on the shore. On Friday, Jill Biden, a community college English professor, and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, plan to appear together at a preschool in Cornwall and participate in a roundtable discussion on early childhood education, the White House said. The Bidens are set to meet with Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday at Windsor Castle.