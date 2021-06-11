On First Cruise Ship to Depart From North America, COVID

(Newser) – Celebrity Cruises' maiden voyage from North America since the start of the pandemic has not ended up remaining COVID-free. NBC Miami reports the company on Thursday confirmed that two people aboard the Celebrity Millennium cruise, which originated in St. Maarten on Saturday, have tested positive for COVID-19. With the exception of children, all those aboard had to provide proof of vaccination, and all passengers had to show a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to departure before boarding. The full crew is vaccinated as well. CNN reports the pair are asymptomatic, and the diagnosis came about as a result of required testing prior to the end of the cruise.

Contact tracing is underway and a small number of the 500 passengers have reportedly been quarantined and are being tested. But the panic level is low, at least according to one passenger who spoke with NBC Miami. "You would think, well, if people were concerned, you'd see fewer people at dinner around the ship, but the show is ongoing. The different dinners and the different restaurants have been ongoing. No one is wearing masks." The first major cruise ship slated to depart from US waters will be the Celebrity Edge, which will leave from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on June 26. (Read more cruise ships stories.)