(Newser) – Spectators at a mud bog racing event in Fabens, Texas, were injured Sunday night when one of the vehicles left the mud track, went through a guard rail, and plowed into the crowd. Per KVIA, "upwards of two dozen" people were hurt, three critically, but other outlets are reporting different numbers. It appears at least eight were hospitalized. Three other vehicles were also struck during the crash, the El Paso Herald Post reports.