Sesame Street Introduces Gay Dads and Their Daughter

(Newser) – There’s a new family on Sesame Street. Nina, a regular character, introduces her brother Dave on family day. Dave, his husband, Frank, and their daughter, Mia, all come to a party. It’s a very natural introduction, providing only the information a kid needs. Kids “just need to know some families have two dads,” Naomi Moland, a professor and author of a book about Sesame Street told the Washington Post. The two dads are the groundbreaking children’s show’s first married gay characters—despite what you might have heard, Bert and Ernie are just friends. Alex Weisman is Frank, Chris Costa is Dave, and Olivia Perez plays daughter Mia in the groundbreaking episode.

The episode, which aired during Pride month, was co-directed by Alan Muraoka, who also plays the owner of Mr. Hooper’s store and called it a milestone in a Facebook post. It’s one in a long series of Sesame Street milestones. Muraoka recently starred in a segment taking on anti-Asian harassment called Proud of Your Eyes, the Hill reports. In another episode, Black father and son Muppets discuss racism in a way that can serve as a template for caregivers talking to young children, WBUR reports. (Read more Sesame Street stories.)