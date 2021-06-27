Former Skid Row Singer Johnny Solinger Dies

(Newser) – Longtime Skid Row singer Johnny Solinger has died. He was 55. Solinger posted on Facebook in May that he was suffering from liver failure and needed help paying for palliative care, Rolling Stone reports. “As with most musicians I do not have health insurance and it’s very difficult to get proper care without it,” he wrote. He also posted a link to a GoFundMe started by a friend; it raised a little more than $16,000 of the $100,000 goal. His former bandmates wrote in a Facebook post Saturday that he had died, saying “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans. Godspeed Singo. Say hello to Scrappy for us.”

Scrappy is Scrappy Smith, Solinger’s grandfather, and the namesake for the country album he made in 2014 after leaving Skid Row. Solinger joined Skid Rown in 1999 to replace original singer Sebastian Bach. He sang on several albums between 1999 and 2015, including their popular Thickskin and Revolutions Per Minute records. Solinger is survived by his wife, Paula Marcenaro. Marcenero posted on Facebook Saturday that she was transitioning him to “comfort care,” writing, “I’m sorry there’s nothing else I can do. I wish I could have done more. I wish I could have saved him.” (Read more Skid Row stories.)