Courtney Love Would Prefer Olivia Rodrigo Ask First

(Newser) – Courtney Love had better get a card and flowers soon. She’s big mad at Geffen Records, and a little peeved at Olivia Rodrigo, too. She posted a photo of the art for Rodrigo’s Sour Prom concert film to her Facebook page and captioned it “Spot the difference! #twinning!” If you were young during the grunge era, you don’t need to be told that Live Through This is an iconic album with iconic art—that looks a lot like Rodrigo’s image. Both feature a young woman with tear-streaked mascara stains wearing a tiara and holding flowers. If you’re young now and unironically love the Disney Channel and Driver’s License, you might not get the reference.

story continues below

Love was also indignant on behalf of Ellen von Unwerth, the legendary German photographer who took that cover shot. People old enough to remember grunge might remember her shot of Claudia Schiffer in Guess jeans. Rodrigo’s fans might remember her 2009 image of Rihanna wrapped in barbed wire. Love just wanted to be asked, writing "manners is manners!" in a comment on her Facebook post. She commented that she’s waiting for flowers and a note, People reports. Rodrigo just might have been going for a tribute with the art. She commented on an identical post on Love’s Instagram feed, "Love u and live through this sooooo much"—hopefully right before she screamed Violet into a hairbrush in front of her bathroom mirror. Or maybe that’s just something grunge kids do. (Read more Courtney Love stories.)