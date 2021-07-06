Norway Takes a Stance on Photos Posted by Influencers

(Newser) – Khloe Kardashian received attention in April for trying to pull an unedited swimsuit photo of herself off the internet that may have been posted accidentally. To quiet the discussion about the issues that raised, she then put a revealing photo on Instagram, saying, "This is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered." Under a new law in Norway, the first photo would be fine, but if it turned out that the second photo had been retouched, it would have to carry a label saying so. The measure applies to any photo posted to social media by celebrities or influencers that has had edits to body size, shape, or skin, including changes made by filters. An influencer is defined as anyone who receives benefits or money from a post, PetaPixel reports. The photos will all carry the same label, which was designed by the government.

Possible penalties for violations include fines and even imprisonment. It's not necessarily easy to tell if a photo has been retouched, and the government has agreed that enforcement might be difficult. Norway's intention is to decrease the pressure to meet unrealistic beauty standards and cases of body dysmorphic disorder—which the US Institutes of Health defines as a preoccupation with possible minor imperfections in a person's appearance. A 26-year-old influencer in Norway said that the government has the right idea, but that the plan is flawed, per the BBC. "Mental health issues are caused by so much more than an edited photo," she said, "and another badge on advertiser's photos won't change how young girls and boys truly feel."