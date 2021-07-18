Popular Podcaster Struck, Killed in LA Intersection

(Newser) – Mat George, the likable host of popular podcast She Rates Dogs has died. George was crossing a street in Los Angeles very early Saturday morning when he was struck by a car and killed. Police say it was a hit and run, the New York Times reports. The humorous podcast he shared with co-host Michaela Okland dealt with dating men, mental health, and pop culture. Okland tweeted about his sudden death Saturday. “So many of the kind messages I’ve gotten note the fact that you all 'didn’t know mat in real life,' but everybody who supported him truly meant more than you realize,” she wrote.

George studied biology at Arizona State University and worked as a medical scribe for a few years before leaving for Los Angeles and comedy. Abby Govindan, a comedian and friend of George, wrote that he “was the funniest person I know,” the Los Angeles Times reports. George, just 26, was struck by a white BMW on Beverly Boulevard and pronounced dead at the scene. The car failed to stop, and police are looking for the driver. (Read more podcast stories.)