Anna Faris Secretly Got Married

(Newser) – Anna Faris has wed her longtime fiancé—a tidbit she let slip on her podcast. The actor and matchmaker April Beyer were offering romantic advice to listeners on Monday’s episode of Anna Faris Is Unqualified when Faris began speaking about her own relationship with cinematographer Michael Barrett, whom she met on the set of Overboard in 2017. The pair were spotted together in September of that year, a month after Faris and Chris Pratt announced the end of their eight-year marriage, per People. "I think we've spent the last year in a place of reflection, in a place of prioritization to some degree, a place of anxiety, a place of assessment," the 44-year-old began, per CNN. She then spoke the word "fiancé" and immediately added, "he's now my husband." "I'm sorry... I just blurted that out," she went on. "I couldn't say fiancé anymore."

Faris didn't go into much detail about her third wedding—she was married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008—but described a low-key ceremony at a courthouse on San Juan Island in Washington state. "Everything about it just felt right," she said. She said she'd also blurted out the news to an aunt: When she asked how Faris would feel about becoming a stepmother, Faris said she responded, "Well, actually, I am a stepmom as of four days ago." Barrett, 51, has two children, while Faris shares an 8-year-old son with Pratt. Faris told People in May that she and Barrett "had an immediate kind of intimacy." Her former Mom costar Allison Janney revealed the couple had been "engaged for a long time" in January 2020. (Read more Anna Faris stories.)