Sports / 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games She's the Most Decorated Olympian at These Games Australia's Emma McKeon wins 7th medal, while American Caeleb Dressel wins 5th gold By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Aug 1, 2021 6:31 AM CDT Copied Emma McKeon of Australia after winning the gold medal in a women's 50-meter freestyle. (AP Photo/David Goldman)Emma McKeon of Australia after winning the gold medal in a women's 50-meter freestyle. (AP Photo/David Goldman) View 4 more images (Newser) – Two medal milestones emerged from the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday: 5 golds: American swimmer Caeleb Dressel won his fifth gold, becoming only the fifth swimmer in history to accomplish the feat in a single Games, reports the AP. Dressel, 24, picked up two golds on Sunday, in the 50-meter freestyle and the 4x100 medley relay. He previously won the 4x100 freestyle relay, the 100-meter freestyle, and the 100-meter butterfly, per NBC Sports. Americans Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz, and Matt Biondi, and East Germany’s Kristin Otto are the only other swimmers to have grabbed five in one Olympics. "I’m proud of myself," said Dressel. "I feel like I reached what my potential was here at these Games. It was just really fun racing.” story continues below 7 medals: Australian swimmer Emma McKeon picked up her seventh medal, making her the most decorated athlete of the Tokyo Games. She won four golds and three bronzes. She is the only female swimmer to win seven medals at a single Olympics. Only one other woman in any sport has done so, Soviet gymnast Maria Gorokhovskaya in 1952. “It still feels very surreal,” says McKeon, 27. “It’s going to take a little bit to sink in. I’m very proud of myself.” (Read more 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games stories.) View 4 more images